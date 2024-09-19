AutomationDirect adds ProSense FSC series mechatronic digital flow sensors

AutomationDirect has added ProSense FSC series mechatronic digital flow sensors that monitor liquid media and provide flow sensing up to 50 GPM and temperature measurement up to 212°F.

They feature a stainless steel construction, are available with 3/4”, 1”, or 1-1/2” FNPT process connections, and provide two analog, frequency, or switch outputs based on flow or temperature. A pushbutton interface offers a quick and easy setup, while a bright two-color digital display prominently displays process variable data.

The new ProSense mechatronic digital flow sensors are UL Listed, CE marked, and RoHS compliant. They feature a high IP65/67 protection rating, offer a 2-year warranty, and start at $260.00.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/flow-sensors.