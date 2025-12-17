AutomationDirect adds ProSense HUM humidity sensors for HVAC and industry

AutomationDirect has added ProSense HUM series humidity sensors provide reliable temperature and relative humidity (RH) measurements for HVAC, cleanroom, and general industrial applications. They offer versatile mounting options and wide measurement ranges (-4 to 140 deg F, 0 to 99.9% RH), with select models providing a seven-segment display for quick, at-a-glance monitoring.

Duct mount sensors include probes that mount directly in air ducts for HVAC and ventilation.

Wall / duct models allow flexible installation, with probes that can be mounted through a duct or suspended freely from a wall. Compact wall-mount room sensors are easy to install and provide ambient temperature and RH measurement.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/humidity_sensors.