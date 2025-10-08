AutomationDirect adds ProSense MAE1 magnetic sensors

AutomationDirect has added ProSense MAE1 series magnetic proximity sensors which offer excellent value for general industrial applications. They provide non-contact object detection and are used with a separate damping magnet to achieve long sensing ranges. They feature a compact 8mm tubular, flush-mounted 316L stainless steel housing ideal for space-limited installations and demanding environments.

Additional features include PNP N.O. solid-state outputs, sensing distances up to 60mm, and an IP67 protection rating. Models are available with M8 quick-disconnect or 2-meter pigtail cable options. These sensors are UL Listed, CE marked, RoHS compliant, and backed by a lifetime warranty.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/magnetic_sensors.