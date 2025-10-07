AutomationDirect adds ProSense SBLT submersible level sensors

AutomationDirect has added ProSense SBLT series small bore submersible level sensors which deliver precision, reliability, and durability for challenging water level measurement applications. Their 316L stainless steel housing is compact for installation in deep wells, narrow boreholes, and standpipes, with sensing ranges from 23.1 to 461.3 feet and cable lengths up to 500 feet.

These sensors provide a 4 to 20 mA output with ±0.1% full scale static accuracy and ±0.25% total error band for accurate level measurements. Additional features include built-in lightning protection, an IP68 protection rating, and they are UL Water Quality Classified to NSF/ANSI 61 and 372 for use in drinking water applications.

