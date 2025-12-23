AutomationDirect adds Quadritalia OK modular enclosure components

AutomationDirect.com has added Quadritalia OK series 2200mm modular enclosure base components and accessories that include vertical frame rail sets, doors, side panels, rear panels, and subpanels, that are engineered to fit seamlessly together, building a highly adaptable enclosure for industrial, electrical, and data applications. Additional accessories are available to improve enclosure functionality and installation flexibility. These include side doors, as well as vertical and horizontal partition panels designed specifically for the 2200mm modular enclosure system. More plinth assemblies, swing panels, door switches, mechanical interlocks, fasteners, etc., have also been added to complement the new Quadritalia OK series modular enclosures.

14 new colors of Saginaw touch-up paint are also now available. In addition to existing enclosure colors, new colors include flame red, zinc yellow, signal white, sky blue, and more that can be used to maintain the finish of custom-colored enclosures.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/enclosures.