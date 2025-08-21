AutomationDirect adds RECOM RACPRO1 3-phase power supplies

AutomationDirect has added the RECOM RACPRO1 series 3-phase power supplies that are a highly reliable, low-cost solution for demanding industrial automation and renewable energy applications. These power supplies include features such as an adjustable power output, selectable power boost, parallel share, charging mode settings, and a load LED display showing actual and target current of rated output (features dependent on model). RECOM RACPRO1 power supplies accept a 480 VAC nominal input and provide up to 48 VDC @ 20A/960W.

The slim RECOM RACPRO1 series electronic circuit protectors provide 4 channels of electronic fuse (E-Fuse) load switches with independent overcurrent limit control and real-time output current indication. These electronic circuit protectors include features such as an adjustable start-up delay, color coded LED load indication, individual ON/OFF and OCP switching per channel, and easy daisy chaining of multiple modules.

All RACPRO1 series devices include push-in connectors that allow quick and easy tool-less wire installation, saving time and installation costs.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com.