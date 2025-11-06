AutomationDirect adds RHINO SELECT PSRS power supplies

AutomationDirect has added RHINO SELECT PSRS series switching power supplies which feature a cost-effective, slim, and compact design while maintaining stable performance across a wide temperature range. They provide protection against overcurrent, overvoltage, and overheating, and deliver efficiencies of up to 93%.

The PSRS series is available with 5, 12, 24, or 48 VDC outputs and power ratings ranging from 15W to 480W. Select models feature integrated power factor correction circuits, while all models offer a power boost of up to 120% of the rated current for short-term load spikes. They are built for challenging industrial conditions, withstand shock and vibration, and offer an IP20 finger-safe protection rating. Their LED indicators provide quick, at-a-glance status monitoring.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/dc_power_supplies.