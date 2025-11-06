Design World

AutomationDirect adds RHINO SELECT PSRS power supplies

By |

AutomationDirect has added RHINO SELECT PSRS series switching power supplies which feature a cost-effective, slim, and compact design while maintaining stable performance across a wide temperature range. They provide protection against overcurrent, overvoltage, and overheating, and deliver efficiencies of up to 93%.

The PSRS series is available with 5, 12, 24, or 48 VDC outputs and power ratings ranging from 15W to 480W. Select models feature integrated power factor correction circuits, while all models offer a power boost of up to 120% of the rated current for short-term load spikes. They are built for challenging industrial conditions, withstand shock and vibration, and offer an IP20 finger-safe protection rating. Their LED indicators provide quick, at-a-glance status monitoring.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/dc_power_supplies.

Filed Under: Power supplies
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Srabanti Chakraborty

Srabanti Chakraborty has been associated with engineering.com as an editor for the last ten years. She holds a Bachelor of Arts and has completed specialized professional courses such as eDAST from CMC and the CCNP networking course. A regular reader of science journals, she stays informed about the latest advancements in AI and space research.

Search Design World