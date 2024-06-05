AutomationDirect adds several new additions to the LS Electric XGB PLC series

AutomationDirect has added several new additions to the powerful LS Electric XGB PLC series. For discrete (ON/OFF) monitoring and control, a new lower-cost 24 Vdc 8-point input module, 8-point 12-24 Vdc sinking and sourcing output modules, an 8-point relay module with Form A contacts, and a 16-point combination discrete input/relay output module are now available. For process monitoring and control, in particular temperature and weighing applications, two new 4-channel 16-bit resolution temperature modules (RTD and thermocouple), and a new load cell module capable of supporting up to 4 load cells each, have been added.

For communication needs beyond what the LS XGB PLC CPU provides, a new Modbus TCP module with 10/100Base-T (RJ45) port, a Modbus RTU/ASCII module with RS-232 port, and a Modbus RTU/ASCII module with RS-422/RS-485 (5-pin) port are now offered.

The new XEL-BSSRT bus coupler allows I/O modules to be installed in remote locations and transmits all I/O signals back to the local controller using a single Ethernet cable, saving I/O wiring time and costs. The XGB bus coupler supports up to 8 LS I/O modules including high-density 32-point discrete, analog, and high-speed I/O modules, and it communicates easily with any controller supporting EtherNet/IP or Modus TCP protocols. The bus coupler and I/O modules can also be used as a low-cost field I/O system for numerous PLC brands.

The new LS Electric XEL-BSSRT bus coupler is priced at $233.00, new temperature modules start at $199.00, the load cell module is priced at $259.00, and new discrete modules start at only $59.00. All new modules come with a 45-day money-back guarantee and a 2-year warranty.

AutomationDirect