AutomationDirect adds Sumitomo heat shrink tubing line

AutomationDirect now offers Sumitomo heat shrink tubing to support all wiring management needs, with both adhesive-lined and non-adhesive tubing options. Sumitomo’s Sumitube B2 is the go-to non-adhesive heat shrink tubing, ideal for general-purpose applications such as wire marking and light harness insulation. Sumitomo W3B2 heat shrink tubing combines a flame-retardant polyolefin outer layer with a thick, meltable adhesive lining to deliver robust insulation and reliable waterproof sealing. Its dual-wall construction conforms to irregular shapes and complex profiles, making it ideal for encapsulating wire branches, protecting joints, and sealing sensitive electronic components.

Sumitomo O2B2 heat shrink tubing features a flame-retardant polyolefin outer layer and a meltable adhesive lining that flows to form a secure, watertight bond. Its dual-wall construction offers dependable insulation, corrosion protection, and environmental sealing, ideal for straight-profile components, wire joints, and electronic devices requiring long-term durability.

