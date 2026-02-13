AutomationDirect adds TE Connectivity snap-on “C” wire markers

AutomationDirect has added TE Connectivity snap-on markers which are “C” profile wire labels designed for quick and easy application onto wires that are already terminated. These markers can be applied or changed without disconnecting the wire, offering significant time savings compared to on-site printing or handwriting for small jobs. Each marker is pre-printed with an individual character for clear legibility and is available in black on yellow or black on white color options. Designed to fit wire sizes ranging from 22 AWG to 10 AWG, the markers feature alignment notches for precise placement and are built to withstand harsh environments. Markers come preloaded on applicators that are designed to simplify installation and prevent over-expansion.
For more information, visit automationdirect.com/wire_marking_tags.
