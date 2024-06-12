AutomationDirect adds Velox machine guarding panels, industry’s fastest-installed

AutomationDirect has added Velox safety machine guarding components by Husky Rack & Wire. Velox machine guarding is the industry’s fastest installed machine guarding, capable of installation times that are four times faster than other guarding systems.

Versatile and affordable, Velox guarding offers design flexibility to create a safe work environment and is engineered to exceed regulatory safety standards as outlined by OSHA, ANSI, Robotic Industry Association (RIA), Canadian Standards Association (CSA), ISO, and others.

Components available include panels, posts, doors, and mounting clips. Panels are made from powder-coated 8-gauge carbon steel that can be cut to a custom-width panel in the field. Posts are made of yellow powder-coated carbon steel and are slotted to accept panel mounting clips. Doors allow access to a protected area and come in swing or slide styles. Mounting clips are used to mount custom-cut panels to a post.

The new Velox machine guarding panels start at $45.50 and all new Velox safety machine guarding components have a 1-year warranty.

AutomationDirect