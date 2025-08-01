AutomationDirect adds WAGO JUMPFLEX 857 series signal conditioners

Browse the most current issue of Design World and back issues in an easy to use high quality format. Clip, share and download with the leading design engineering magazine today.

Srabanti Chakraborty has been associated with engineering.com as an editor for the last ten years. She holds a Bachelor of Arts and has completed specialized professional courses such as eDAST from CMC and the CCNP networking course. A regular reader of science journals, she stays informed about the latest advancements in AI and space research.

WAGO conditioners and transmitters easily convert voltage, current, RTD, and thermocouple signals (depending on model chosen), and are available in single- or dual-channel, and splitter versions. Temperature models include built-in diagnostics to streamline troubleshooting and reduce downtime. Push-in connections and jumper slots at every terminal simplify wiring, reduce errors, and shorten maintenance time.

AutomationDirect has added WAGO JUMPFLEX 857 series signal conditioners and temperature transmitters which deliver reliable signal conversion in a compact 6 mm-wide housing, ideal for high-density DIN rail installations. With configurable input and output ranges, these modules adapt easily to a wide range of industrial applications.