AutomationDirect adds WAGO JUMPFLEX 857 series signal conditioners

AutomationDirect has added WAGO JUMPFLEX 857 series signal conditioners and temperature transmitters which deliver reliable signal conversion in a compact 6 mm-wide housing, ideal for high-density DIN rail installations. With configurable input and output ranges, these modules adapt easily to a wide range of industrial applications.
WAGO conditioners and transmitters easily convert voltage, current, RTD, and thermocouple signals (depending on model chosen), and are available in single- or dual-channel, and splitter versions. Temperature models include built-in diagnostics to streamline troubleshooting and reduce downtime. Push-in connections and jumper slots at every terminal simplify wiring, reduce errors, and shorten maintenance time.
