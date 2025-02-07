AutomationDirect adds WAGO splicing connectors to wiring solutions

AutomationDirect has added WAGO splicing connectors to their selection of wiring solutions. The 221 series LEVER-NUTS are equipped with WAGO’s CAGE CLAMP spring technology, allowing quick and easy connection of all conductor types of different cross sections using two-, three-, and five-wire connectors without soldering or using tools.

The 221 series connectors accommodate solid, stranded, and fine-stranded conductors in two variants from 12-24 AWG and 10-20 AWG. The 221 series inline splicing connector includes all the trusted advantages of the 221 series but in a slim design.

The 2773 series’ PUSHWIRE technology allows solid, stranded, ferruled, and fine-stranded conductors to be terminated by simply pushing them in, with no operating tool needed.

The New WAGO 2773 series splicing connectors start at $8.00 / 60pk., the 221 series LEVER-NUTS splicing connectors start at $14.00 / 25pk., and the inline 221 series splicing connector is priced at $22.00 / 60pk.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/splicing-connectors.