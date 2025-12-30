AutomationDirect adds WEG IEC contactors, starters, safety gear

AutomationDirect has added WEG Electric CWBN series contactors that are IEC-compliant and NEMA-rated, delivering robust, dependable performance in a compact IEC-style housing. They are offered at a highly competitive price, in ratings from 2 to 50 hp (95A) at 460 VAC, and meet or exceed the electrical requirements defined by NEMA ICS 2 standards for full- and reduced-voltage motor starting.

WEG Electric ESWE series Type F combination starters feature a non-metallic NEMA 4X enclosure for protection in harsh environments. They include a manual motor protector that serves as the disconnecting means and an IEC contactor, factory coordinated for short-circuit and overload protection with full motor control in a single assembly. These full-voltage, non-reversing starters are rated from 1/2 to 20 hp at 460 VAC (38A) and provide flexible options for motor starting and control.

Additional WEG CWBS series IEC safety contactors feature contact ratings up to 125A, mechanically-linked and mirror contacts, electronic coils with wide 24-60 VAC/VDC or 110-255 VAC/VDC input ranges, and they comply with IEC and UL standards.

More WEG RWB40E series electronic overload relays are offered in ratings up to 40A and feature remote reset capability via a 24 VDC input from an external pushbutton or PLC output. These self-powered overload relays mount directly on WEG CWB/CWBN series contactors and protect motors in low-, medium-, or heavy-duty applications via DIP switch-adjustable trip class settings.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/motor_controls.