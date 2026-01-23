AutomationDirect adds Wera foam tray tool sets

AutomationDirect now offers Wera foam tray tool sets that provide utmost organization and accessibility, with each tray featuring a durable foam construction, clear tool outlines, and color-coding for quick identification and inventory control. Modular sizing allows seamless integration into drawers, tool chests, or mobile workstations. Options include insulated and precision screwdriver trays, multi-bit driver trays, hex key trays, adjustable wrench trays, combination wrench trays, and ratchet and socket trays.

The new 73-piece electrician’s tool set includes a 3-piece tool carrying case and a selection of tools curated specifically for electricians.

More of Wera’s Tool-Check Modular storage system is also now available, including a variety of tool sets with screwdrivers, hex keys, socket sets, and more to fit a range of applications on the go. The new adapter and hinge accessories provide stable, compact connections between storage modules and the ability to fold the system for space-saving storage.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/tools.