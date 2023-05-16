AutomationDirect controllers: new I/O, communication and power options

AutomationDirect has released several new modules for the Productivity family of controllers. Two new lower-cost, high-resolution, four-channel analog input modules, supporting current (0-20 mA) or voltage (0-10 VDC) signals, are now available for the Productivity1000 PLC.

The ProductivityOpen Arduino-based controller line now offers a 2-port serial communications shield that provides a reliable interface between the ProOpen controller and serial networks/devices. The P1AM-SERIAL is housed in an industrialized Arduino MKR form factor and each 4-pin port supports RS-232 or RS-485 communication.

A new lower-cost Productivity2000 base power supply is also available that accepts a 24 VDC input and delivers a maximum of 45W.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/programmable-controllers