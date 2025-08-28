AutomationDirect expands BRX PLCs with new DC I/O, options

AutomationDirect has added new DC I/O and pluggable option modules that expand BRX PLC communication capabilities, support higher-voltage systems, and provide diagnostics.

Added DC I/O expansion modules include a 16-point, 12–24 VDC discrete output module and a 16-point, 12–24 VDC discrete output module with individually configurable outputs that detect fault conditions such as open load (broken wire), over-temperature, and overcurrent (short circuit). For 48 VDC control applications, such as those in data centers and telecom environments, new options include a 16-point discrete input module, a 16-point discrete output module, and an 8-point input/8-point output discrete combo module.

New Ethernet pluggable option modules (POMs) offer protocol-specific support for either Sparkplug B or OPC UA, providing dedicated connectivity for IIoT and data-centric systems. A new USB-C pluggable option module provides additional flexibility for programming and communication. These swappable POMs allow custom communication configurations and easily slide into the open slot on BRX CPUs.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/brx_plcs.