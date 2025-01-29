Design World

AutomationDirect expands Gladiator GPB series terminal blocks

AutomationDirect has added Gladiator GPB1 and GPB2 series enclosed terminal blocks for connecting multiple electrical circuits to a single power source.

The GPB1 series terminal blocks are ultra-compact, offering time-saving multiple wire connection options for a variety of control panel applications. Push-in spring connections save installation time by locking the screwdriver into place for virtually hands-free wiring. GPB1 series terminal blocks are offered in ampere ratings up to 130 Amps and voltage ratings up to 1000 VAC / 1500 VDC (suitable for solar applications). They provide an IP20 finger-safe protection rating and a 100kA SCCR with proper fusing.

The GPB2 series terminal blocks feature a space-saving modular design and an interlocking system for easy multi-pole assembly. They offer a 100kA SCCR rating with proper fusing and are available in ampere ratings up to 510 Amps and voltage ratings up to 1000 VAC / 1500 VDC (suitable for solar applications). The blocks can be reversed to group multiple inputs into a single output. Covers can be opened in two directions; pre-printed markers provide fast and easy identification.

The new Gladiator enclosed-style terminal blocks and busbars are UL recognized, CE approved, and RoHS compliant. They come with a 1-year warranty and start at $11.25.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/power-blocks.

