AutomationDirect expands line with MPronto-12 industrial cables

AutomationDirect has added Lutze Amphenol MPronto-12 series data and sensor/signal connection cables which are engineered for secure, high-performance connections in industrial automation, food and beverage, and motion-intensive applications. Featuring industry-standard axial M12 connectors with pigtail and a push-pull spring lock design, the M12 A-coded sensor and signal cables ensure fast, vibration-resistant connections. A-coded cables are available in 1m to 10m lengths and offer the choice of a PVC jacket for general and washdown use or a PUR jacket for oil exposure and flexible, dynamic motion.

M12 D-coded data connection cables provide the same secure, push-pull connectivity but are optimized for reliable data transmission in demanding environments. Offered in 1m to 10m lengths, with PVC or PUR jacket options, they provide a versatile solution for both stationary and moving installations.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/circular_connection_cables.