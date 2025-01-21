AutomationDirect expands lineup with Southwire flexible metal conduit

AutomationDirect has added Southwire flexible metal conduit to their growing selection of electrical conduit and wiring solutions. Southwire’s Alflex type RWA (Reduced Wall Aluminum) and Galflex type RWS (Reduced Wall Steel) conduits are built using a metal strip that is helically formed into a continuously interlocked flexible metal conduit which can withstand impact and crushing forces. Southwire’s Alflex type RWA and Galflex type RWS are designed for use with connectors intended for NEC Type FMC (Flexible Metal Conduit) and are REACH/RoHS-2 compliant.

Alflex type RWA is manufactured with a lightweight, high-strength aluminum alloy 66% lighter than steel and has superior corrosion resistance. Galflex type RWS is hot-dipped for a heavy zinc, rust/corrosion resistant coating.

Alflex type RWA flexible metal conduit coils start at $22.00, and Galflex type RWS flexible metal conduit coils start at $25.50.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/conduit-fmc.