AutomationDirect expands premium tool storage for professionals

AutomationDirect now offers GT Line of premium tool storage solutions which are designed for professionals who demand durability, organization, and comfort on the job. Crafted from tough polyester canvas, GT Line tool bags feature a sophisticated compartment system that ensures effortless transport and efficient organization with a rigid-bottom design for stability and protection for your tools. The Monolith backpack offers unmatched versatility with 43 tool compartments, a padded laptop sleeve for devices up to 17 inches, a tilt-resistant waterproof base, and a dedicated clean compartment for electronics and documents.

The Top 07 backpack combines convenience and security with lockable zippers, a removable tool pallet, and padded straps with a waist belt for all-day carrying comfort. For maximum flexibility, GT Line trolley backpacks function as both a backpack and a rolling case, featuring removable pallets, stowable straps, and an integrated wheel cover for seamless switching between modes.

New GT Line tool belts keep essential tools within reach while maintaining comfort and agility. The modular Top Belt R base supports the TOPELECTRAR pouch for hand tools, TOPNAILR pouch for fasteners, and TOPTAPEPLUSR pouch for measuring tools. These belts provide a customizable tool storage solution for electricians, maintenance technicians, installers, and construction professionals.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com.