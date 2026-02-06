AutomationDirect expands Productivity PLC I/O module lineup

AutomationDirect has added P1-04TEPS and P2-08TEPS modules provide solid state relay options for the Productivity1000 and Productivity2000 PLC families. These modules are ideal for applications requiring extensive or extremely fast load switching and offer longer lifespans, greater reliability, near-instantaneous switching, and less electrical noise than electromechanical relays due to their lack of moving parts.

The new Productivity1000 P1-04THMS and Productivity2000 P2-08THMS thermocouple modules feature 16-bit resolutions and inputs that support numerous thermocouple types. These modules are designed with input isolation for better accuracy in electrically noisy environments.

The new P1-12CDRS discrete/relay combo module for the Producivty1000 system combines higher current Form A (SPST) relays (5A/point) with eight 24 VAC/VDC discrete inputs, providing dual purpose I/O for cost and space savings.

