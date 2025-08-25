AutomationDirect expands SapiSelco specialty cable ties

AutomationDirect has added more SapiSelco general purpose, stainless steel tooth, and specialty head ties, as well as new specialty material ties. These specialty material ties are designed with specific features to address particular needs and challenges across diverse applications, and include super UV resistant, chemical resistant, phosphorescent, and flame retardant versions.

Additional self-adhesive cord clips and mounts provide quick and simple mounting options, allowing for versatility in cable installation and management. Nail gun and screw mounts are ideal for cable anchoring and bundling and come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Various halogen-free panel/hole mounts anchor cables to panels or surfaces with pre-drilled holes. SapiSelco’s new specialized pipe support is designed for securing pipes, rods, or cable bundles parallel to each other.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/cable-ties.