Design World

AutomationDirect expands TRACKALPHA-PRO LED light bar line

By |

AutomationDirect now offers more CCEA TRACKALPHA-PRO series LED light bars which feature a rugged industrial-grade anodized aluminum construction and are ideal for use with medium to large sized industrial machine tools or for use in wet environments.

The new 24 VDC and existing 120 VAC high-powered LED lights provide intense, uniform lighting, with up to a 4,600 lumen (24 VDC) or 6,500 lumen (120 VAC) output (100 lumen per Watt) and include a bracket mount that allows for angle adjustments. The optional TACLIP mounts (sold separately) provide sturdy, vibration-resistant installation with the flexibility to make -40° to 40° adjustments.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/industrial-lighting.

Filed Under: Lights • signal lamps • indicators
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Srabanti Chakraborty

Srabanti Chakraborty has been associated with engineering.com as an editor for the last ten years. She holds a Bachelor of Arts and has completed specialized professional courses such as eDAST from CMC and the CCNP networking course. A regular reader of science journals, she stays informed about the latest advancements in AI and space research.

Search Design World