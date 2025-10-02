AutomationDirect expands TRACKALPHA-PRO LED light bar line

AutomationDirect now offers more CCEA TRACKALPHA-PRO series LED light bars which feature a rugged industrial-grade anodized aluminum construction and are ideal for use with medium to large sized industrial machine tools or for use in wet environments.

The new 24 VDC and existing 120 VAC high-powered LED lights provide intense, uniform lighting, with up to a 4,600 lumen (24 VDC) or 6,500 lumen (120 VAC) output (100 lumen per Watt) and include a bracket mount that allows for angle adjustments. The optional TACLIP mounts (sold separately) provide sturdy, vibration-resistant installation with the flexibility to make -40° to 40° adjustments.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/industrial-lighting.