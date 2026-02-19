AutomationDirect expands Weidmuller tool line

AutomationDirect has added stripping, cutting, and crimping tools from Weidmuller which are designed to streamline wiring tasks with greater speed, precision, and consistency. The STRIPAX PLUS 2.5 combines cutting, stripping, and ferrule crimping in one compact tool, allowing complete terminations with minimal motion. Linked ferrule strips (sold separately) feed automatically into the crimp position, while the integrated ratchet mechanism ensures uniform, gas tight terminations. Weidmuller automatic cutting and stripping tools adapt to different conductor types, preventing strand damage while producing repeatable, accurate strip lengths. Adjustable length stops, fast jaw opening, and replaceable blades help support long term durability and high volume use. For delicate or specialty wiring, precision wire strippers handle 32–18 AWG conductors using blade profiles tailored for PVC, PTFE, and silicone insulation.

Specialty screwdrivers from Weidmuller, including the SWIFTY cutting and stripping screwdriver and terminal block actuation screwdrivers, are optimized to perform specific tasks. Cable shears, diagonal cutters, folding knives, and electrician’s scissors allow one-hand mechanical operation for convenient use in tight spaces. Weidmuller also provides dedicated cable stripping tools for round, data, and coaxial cables, featuring adjustable cut depth.

Heavy duty models support cable diameters up to 999 mm. A selection of self-adjusting crimping tools is also available and offers trapezoidal, hexagon, square, and indent crimp profiles for permanent connections between stranded conductors and wire-end ferrules. Rotating die heads on select models allow access to ferrules from any angle in tight enclosures.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/wire-stripping.