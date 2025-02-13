AutomationDirect expands wire management with Murrplastik MP10 drag chains

AutomationDirect has added Murrplastik MP10 series cable/hose drag chains and chain brackets to their growing selection of wire and cable management products. Drag chains route cables/hoses to moving components and help to extend cable/hose life, provide protection for personnel, and reduce equipment downtime and repair costs.

The MP10 series is built from rugged polyamide (PA) and is available in various widths with support for cables up to 8mm in diameter. MP10 series cable/hose drag chains feature open slots that allow cables and hoses to be added or replaced after installation.

In addition, they can easily be extended or shortened by adding or removing chain links, are available with one, two, or three chambers to segregate cables/hoses within the same chain, and have end brackets that provide secure mounting points.

The new Murrplastik MP10 drag chains start at $31.00, and drag chain accessories start at $5.50.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/drag-chains.