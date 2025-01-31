AutomationDirect expands Zener Barrier offerings for hazardous areas

AutomationDirect has added additional Zener barriers from STAHL to isolate various control signal types from hazardous environments. For automated systems installed in potentially explosive atmospheres (ex., oil and gas production), extra precautions must be taken to ensure the electrical circuits do not become ignition sources.

Properly grounded Zener barriers isolate the electrical signal from the hazardous area. New barriers are available to protect the following circuits: 4-20 mA/PNP sensors, NPN sensors/dry contacts, pulse trains (11 or 18 VDC), and strain gauges.

The new STAHL Zener barriers come with a 1-year warranty and start at $201.00.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/safety-isolators.