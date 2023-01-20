AutomationDirect extends its line of high-performance and washdown-duty AC drives

AutomationDirect has extended its line of WEG CFW500 high-performance AC drives to include more horsepower options. With this addition, the high-performance horsepower ratings have been expanded all the way up to 150 hp.

Also added are new higher current high-performance 10 hp drives as well as 10 hp washdown rated IP66/NEMA 4X models. A full range of supporting accessories is also included with this launch.

The new WEG CFW500 drives start at $826.00. All WEG CFW500 VFDs and accessories come with a one-year warranty.

Learn more by visiting: www.automationdirect.com/ac-drives