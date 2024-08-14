AutomationDirect has added AchieVe LPPT series pressure transmitters to its inventory

AutomationDirect has added the AchieVe LPPT series pressure transmitters, which offer great value for general industrial applications. These pressure sensors feature a rugged, compact stainless-steel construction, are suitable for space-limited applications, and are extremely affordable. AchieVe pressure transmitters offer a male 1/4-in. NPT process connection, measuring ranges up to 5000 psig, and a 4-20 mA analog output.

The new AchieVe LPPT series pressure transmitters are UL-recognized, CE-marked, and have a high IP67 environmental protection rating. They offer a 3-year warranty and are priced at only $79.00.