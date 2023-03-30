AutomationDirect has added Atlas Type 300V AWM Wire, covered with a PVC outer jacket

AutomationDirect has added 300V Atlas Type AWM (appliance wire material) wire that is commonly used for appliance wiring, control cabinets, and machine tool applications. This new wire meets the National Electrical Code (NEC) and NFPA Standard 79 requirements and is made in the USA.

Atlas Type AWM wire consists of a tinned copper single conductor covered with a colored polyvinyl chloride (PVC) outer jacket and is available in sizes ranging from 26 AWG to 16 AWG. Various color options are offered including blue with white stripe, white with blue stripe, and green with yellow stripe versions.

The new Atlas Type AWM wire is sold in spools of 500 or 1,000 ft (depending on gauge size) and starts at $31.00 (500 ft).

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/awm-wire