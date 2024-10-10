AutomationDirect now carrying Crohm brake resistors which feature NEMA 1 enclosures and installed thermal switches

AutomationDirect has added Crohm brand VFD brake resistors, which feature NEMA 1 enclosures and installed thermal switches. These resistors are offered in popular resistance values from 3.7 to 400 ohms and power ratings from 240 W to 18 kW to ensure a good match per your manufacturer’s recommendation. The NEMA 1 enclosures protect users from injury and the resistor from accidental damage, while the thermal switch helps protect the drive and resistor from thermal overload.

The new Crohm brake resistors cost $156 and have a standard 1-year warranty.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com