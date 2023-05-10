AutomationDirect has added Stahlin enclosures  

AutomationDirect has added Stahlin wall-mount enclosure selections to its extensive inventory of non-metallic industrial electrical enclosures. Diamond Shield, Classic, N, J, RJ, JW, RJW, and FatBoy versions are NEMA 1, 3, 3S, 12, 13, and 4X rated, and are constructed of fiberglass reinforced polyester. They are offered in a range of sizes, with various cover, latch, window, and door configurations. The NewSentry series consists of PVC enclosures that are NEMA 1, 2, 3, 4, 4X, and 12 rated and feature screw covers. Stahlin wall-mount enclosures are ideal for applications where floor space is limited.

New Stahlin CF and F series fiberglass pushbutton enclosures offer a selection of cover types with various in-line and multi-hole configurations. They are also offered in blank screw cover models. Both series are NEMA 1, 3R, 4X, 6P, and 12 rated.

New Stahlin DuraBoxx miniature cases are small fiberglass enclosures with flush fitting covers, a low-profile design, and a shallow depth. This series is NEMA 1, 3, 3S, 4X, 6, 6P, and 12 rated.

Stahlin vents and other enclosure accessories, including latches, mounting feet, subpanels, and more, have also been added.

The new Stahlin wall-mount enclosures start at $86.00, pushbutton enclosures start at $56.00, miniature cases start at $82.00, and accessories start at $16.25.

