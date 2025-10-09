AutomationDirect introduces MP Sensor P.Touch series transmitters

Browse the most current issue of Design World and back issues in an easy to use high quality format. Clip, share and download with the leading design engineering magazine today.

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

The P.Touch series provide versatile output options, including voltage/current analog, NPN/PNP switch, and IO-Link which provides seamless integration into established fieldbus systems, access to process and diagnostics data, and on-the-fly device configuration. Their rugged stainless steel housing ensures reliable performance even in the harshest industrial environments.

AutomationDirect has added the MP Sensor P.Touch series of pressure transmitters for industrial automation. The transmitters feature a TFT touchscreen interface for setup and calibration and support pressure ranges from vacuum to 2,000 psig with ±0.5% accuracy and response times under 3 ms.