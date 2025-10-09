AutomationDirect introduces MP Sensor P.Touch series transmitters

AutomationDirect has added the MP Sensor P.Touch series of pressure transmitters for industrial automation. The transmitters feature a TFT touchscreen interface for setup and calibration and support pressure ranges from vacuum to 2,000 psig with ±0.5% accuracy and response times under 3 ms.
The P.Touch series provide versatile output options, including voltage/current analog, NPN/PNP switch, and IO-Link which provides seamless integration into established fieldbus systems, access to process and diagnostics data, and on-the-fly device configuration. Their rugged stainless steel housing ensures reliable performance even in the harshest industrial environments.
