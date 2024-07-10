AutomationDirect now carries NITRA CPS9E series dovetail cylinder position switches

AutomationDirect has added NITRA CPS9E series cylinder position switches which are compact general-purpose switches designed to detect the position of a pneumatic cylinder’s magnetic piston. The control system can use feedback to determine cylinder position, cycle count, and to confirm operation.

These switches are manufactured specifically to fit into extruded or machined 1/4-in. 60° dovetail slots. They are superior to reed switches since they utilize solid-state technology with no moving parts for a longer life. They are available in PNP or NPN logic, with a normally open output, and a flying lead pigtail or a 3-pin M8 electrical connection with a 90° cable exit.

The new NITRA CPS9E cylinder position switches start at $20.00 and include a 1-year warranty.

www.automationdirect.com