AutomationDirect now carries Wall Lenk soldering irons and guns

AutomationDirect has added Wall Lenk soldering irons and guns designed to join different metals to make a strong and permanent bond. Wall Lenk is a U.S.-based company that has manufactured and provided top-quality soldering equipment for over 50 years. The new pencil-style soldering irons are compact and easy to use and include models up to 80 W in corded versions, and 30 W in cordless versions, with various interchangeable/exchangeable tip options.

Soldering guns are heavy-duty tools designed for challenging soldering jobs that require demanding heating ranges of up to 400 watts. These soldering guns are available in dual-heat models with 3-position (off/low/high) triggers and many interchangeable/exchangeable tip options.

All soldering tools have polycarbonate impact-resistant bodies with durable stainless-steel shafts and mica-insulated nichrome heating elements.

The new Wall Lenk soldering irons start at $17.50 and soldering guns start at $45.50.

