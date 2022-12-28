AutomationDirect now offering Peninsular hydraulic cylinders

AutomationDirect has entered the hydraulic components market with the addition of quality Peninsular hydraulic cylinders to its comprehensive line of automation products.

These double-acting cylinders are interchangeable with other popular brands of NFPA hydraulic cylinders, are offered with bore sizes from 1-1/2 to 4 in., stroke lengths up to 24 in., and tapped end caps for mounting accessories.

Available accessories include mounting brackets and hardware to ensure a perfect fit as a replacement cylinder on existing equipment.

The new Peninsular hydraulic cylinders are made in the USA from the highest quality materials, come with a one-year warranty, and start at $428.00. Accessories start at $15.00

