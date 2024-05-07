AutomationDirect now offers Metal Work Series 70 valves

AutomationDirect has added Metal Work Series 70 valves to their Valves and Pneumatic Components categories. Metal Work is a trusted name in pneumatics and several new valve types are available, including toggle and axial lever manual valves, push-pull manual valves, mechanically operated air valves (mechanical limit switch valves), pushbutton air valves, air pilot valves, and solenoid valves.

Configuration and port sizes include 3-port, 3-way, 2-position, and 5-port, 4-way, 2- or 3-position valves. Coils are sold separately for solenoid valves, allowing for a range of voltages from 12 Vdc to 220 Vac.

Solenoid valves come in internally and externally piloted versions. Externally piloted valves allow a more comprehensive pressure range and control pressures down to full vacuum.

The new Metal Work Series 70 valves have a 1-year warranty and start at $23.00.