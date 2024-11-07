AutomationDirect offers Bondhus hex, Torx tools

AutomationDirect has added Bondhus hex and Torx tools, which are precision machined in the USA with a proprietary high-torque steel for reliable, long-lasting service life. Hex-end L-key sets have chamfered tool tips to eliminate burrs and provide a proper seat.

Ball-end L-key sets insert at a 25° angle, allowing for superior torque transfer and natural wrist movement, ideal for hard-to-reach places. Torx L-key sets are designed for more torque and can be used on Torx and star screws.

GorillaGrip fold-out hex and Torx sets are compact, color coded, easy to use, and include a speed-wrench feature. HEX-PRO pivot head wrenches feature a head that pivots from 90° to 270° and eliminates constant removal and repositioning of the tool. ProHold socket bit sets provide firm grip of the bits and seat firmly into sockets, providing stability and efficiency.

The new Bondhus hex and Torx tool sets start at $7.00 and offer a lifetime warranty.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/tools.