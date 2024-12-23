AutomationDirect offers Captron Caneo series capacitive pushbuttons

AutomationDirect has added more Captron capacitive pushbuttons that utilize touch control and are activated without pressure when a hand or body part nears the device’s surface. They feature a robust IP69K design, wear-free operation, resistance to water, oil, and harsh environments, and are available in various mounting/operator sizes.

Caneo Series10 additions include more standard and stainless-steel hygienic models with static or dynamic switch types and blank, power symbol, or RESET legends. They are available in automatic or semi-automatic LED control modes and provide a convenient 7.87in. (200mm) pigtail connection for quick installation.

New Caneo Series41 solid display capacitive switches combine a flange-mount capacitive switch with a sturdy aluminum terminal base that can withstand the harshest of environments. These switches feature an ergonomic design for ease of use and a robust construction for long-lasting, reliable performance. They combine status, control signal, and 7-segment display into one compact device.

New Caneo Series40 puck-style standard and display type capacitive switches offer the same reliable performance as the Series41 in a compact, encapsulated polycarbonate housing. Their standard 22mm mounting provides a low-cost solution to quickly and easily retrofit and modernize aging installations.

The new Captron Caneo series capacitive pushbuttons start at $59.00, are CSA approved, CE marked, RoHS compliant, and come with a 5-year warranty.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/capacitive-switches.