AutomationDirect offers CITO modular process valves, manifolds

AutomationDirect has added the CITO StackFlow series of modular process valves. This system of high-flow, robust components can stack together to form a valve bank assembly. Each module includes common inlets at each end and an outlet discharge at the bottom.

Manual and solenoid valves are available, as well as distribution blocks that can all be included in the same assembly. Port adapters are sold separately, allowing multiple threaded connection options to the inlet or outlet port. Flow control outlet port adapters allow fine-tuning fluid flow out of the discharge.

End caps can be placed at one of the inlets and act as a blanking plate or include a temperature or pressure gauge. The new manifolds are rugged general-purpose models with 4 to 8 stations and come with a blue or red anodized finish. Also available are standalone check valves, flow indicators, and numerous modular process valve accessories.

The new CITO modular process and manifold products are proudly made in the USA, have a standard 1-year warranty, and start at $29.00.