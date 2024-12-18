AutomationDirect offers four new series of Lika Electronic rotary encoders

AutomationDirect has added four new series of Lika Electronic rotary encoders each with unique features or applications. Linear measuring wheel encoders are also now available.

The new A41 series are compact (41mm diameter body) medium duty encoders with hollow or solid shafts and resolutions from 100 to 3600 PPR. A50 series units are medium duty encoders designed to withstand high temperature environments up to 100°C/212°F with ¼ inch or 3/8 inch hollow shafts, in resolutions from 360 up to 2048 PPR. A80 series medium duty encoders are designed to fit large AC motors, with a 30mm hollow shaft and 1024 PPR resolution. The AQ5x series medium duty encoders have a programmable resolution from 1 to 16,384 PPR, a 58 mm or 59 mm body diameter, and either a 3/8 inch solid shaft or a 15mm hollow shaft. Reducer bushings are available with select encoders to accommodate metric or SAE shafts.

All Lika Electronic encoders operate at 5-30VDC and have universal output circuitry that provides push-pull (totem pole), NPN/PNP open collector (HTL), or line driver (TTL) output signals. A selection of M12 and M23 cables are available for connectorized encoders.

Also included is the new AR01 series encoder linear measuring systems are designed to ride directly on a product or a conveyor belt to measure length, distance, or provide speed control feedback. They are often used for cut-to-length and positioning applications.

The A41 series models are priced at $92 (A41S-0200-HZCP6-AL2). The encoder linear measuring systems are priced at $299 (AR01-0250-HM12-A). A complete line of accessories, cables, bushings, couplings and replacement parts is also available.