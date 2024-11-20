Continue to Site

AutomationDirect offers FTG enclosed-style power distribution, terminal blocks

AutomationDirect has added FTG enclosed-style power distribution and terminal blocks to provide a convenient central location to connect several wires and distribute power from a single source to multiple loads.

The enclosed power distribution blocks feature a modular design for easy multi-pole assembly and an IP20 finger-safe protection rating. They are offered with ampere ratings up to 380A, UL voltage ratings up to 1000 VAC/VDC, and a 100kA SCCR with proper fusing. These enclosed-style blocks include many innovative refinements, such as selectable phase identification, color marking plates, simple and secure DIN mounting clips, an incoming cable safety slide, and connection clips for multi-pole applications.

The enclosed terminal blocks feature an IP20 finger-safe construction and are available with ampere ratings up to 840A, voltage ratings up to 600 VAC, and a 10kA SCCR. They are suitable for aluminum or copper conductors for maximum safety and flexibility. DIN rail or surface mounting makes installation fast and easy.

The FTG enclosed-style power distribution and terminal blocks are CE marked, RoHS compliant, and offer a 2-year warranty. The power distribution blocks are UL listed and start at $19.00; the terminal blocks are UL recognized and start at $14.00.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com.

