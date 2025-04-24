AutomationDirect offers GC Valves 71 series 2-port water valves

AutomationDirect has added GC Valves 71 series 2-port water valves, which are constructed of durable lead-free brass. They are certified to NSF/ANSI 61 and have NSF-approved EPDM diaphragms. They are a great choice for drinking water applications and are ported for the most popular NPT sizes (up to 2”) with a 120 VAC or 24 VDC solenoid coil.

Series 71 valves are offered in normally closed (N.C.) or normally open (N.O.) styles, have a piloted diaphragm, and include an 18mm (DIN 43650A) style wiring plug. These valves also feature a 150 or 200 psi max operating pressure.

The new GC Valves NSF brass water valves are made in the USA, have a 3-year warranty, and start at $128.00.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com.