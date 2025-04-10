AutomationDirect offers ICON Process Controls Truflo TKM series flow meters

AutomationDirect has added ICON Process Controls Truflo TKM series paddle wheel liquid flow meters that provide reliable, full-pipe liquid flow measurement with exceptional long-term performance. These rugged, highly repeatable sensors deliver outstanding value with no scheduled maintenance required. Built with a chemically resistant PVC body, they are ideal for corrosive liquid process applications. Each unit comes preprogrammed and offers a bright, 360° rotatable LED display for clear and convenient readability.

Models offer sensing ranges up to 357 GPM and are available with 1/2 to 2-inch Schedule 80 socket process connections. Featuring 4–20 mA and pulse outputs, they incorporate the proprietary ShearPro paddle wheel and through-pin designs for enhanced reliability and ±0.5% accuracy. The true-union design enables easy installation and maintenance, allowing quick sensor removal and servicing without disrupting the pipeline.

The new ICON flow meters are CE marked and RoHS compliant. They offer a NEMA 4X and IP66 protection rating, a 1-year warranty, and start at $944.00.