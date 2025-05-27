AutomationDirect offers IronHorse VP1 series DC gearmotors

AutomationDirect has introduced IronHorse VP1 series DC gearmotors designed for applications requiring high torque at lower speeds in a compact form. Operating at 90 VDC, they are compatible with unfiltered SCR or PWM waveforms from a DC drive and can also be used in across-the-line setups.

The gearmotors feature a die-cast aluminum frame and are available in three frame sizes. They offer torque up to 280 in-lbs with a maximum speed of 165 rpm. Each unit includes a two-lead wiring connection and externally replaceable brushes for straightforward maintenance. The VP1 series is manufactured in the USA and includes a 1-year warranty.

The new IronHorse VP1 series DC gearmotors start at $230.00 (VP1C-90V-1007).

For more information, visit automationdirect.com .