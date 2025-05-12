AutomationDirect offers Lumher machine vision lighting

AutomationDirect has added Lumher vision lighting fixtures, including bar, ring, flat, and spot lights. Bar lights are available in two series: the standard power PD series and the high-power FD series, which emit twice the light from the same package. They are available in semi-diffuse and ultra-diffuse lighting angles, as well as in white, red, and infrared models.

Ring lights are available in the same lighting angles with white or infrared LED options. Flat lights offer semi-diffused lighting angles and emit a white light. Spotlights provide a narrow 6° lighting angle for highly focused light at varying distances. All lights offer continuous operation; select models support continuous or strobe operation.

All Lumher lights are rated IP65 and operate on 22.8-25.2 VDC. A wide range of mounting accessories is available to simplify the installation process and all the new Lumher vision lighting fixtures and accessories come with a 3-year warranty.

The new Lumher vision lighting fixtures and accessories start at $226.00.