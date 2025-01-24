AutomationDirect offers PBC linear guide tracks with slides, roller pillow block bearings

AutomationDirect has added seven new sizes of PBC linear guide tracks with slides in lengths up to 2000mm. The guide tracks are ceramic-coated 6061-T6 aluminum, paired with a self-lubricating slide. The slides have a proprietary PTFE (FrelonGOLD) plain bearing bonded to the mating surface.

These guide tracks and slides are rated for static loads up to 8,200 N (1,843 lbf) and extreme temperatures from -400°F to 400°F (-240°C to 204°C). They offer smooth, quiet operation with inherent vibration damping and shock resistance, and the maintenance-free bearing surfaces require no additional lubricant.

New roller pillow blocks have aluminum housings with sealed cam follower bearings (carbon steel) and offer linear travel speeds up to 7.6m/s (25ft/s). These industry-standard pillow blocks are designed for use with precision ground linear shafts such as the PBC Simplicity 60 Plus series (sold by AutomationDirect) and are available in single, double, and twin styles. Single styles are self-aligning and can be used on curved rails.

The new PBC Linear guide tracks with slides included start at $47.00. The roller pillow blocks start at $140.00.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/linear-bearings-rails.