AutomationDirect offers Penn-Union compression lugs, crimp tools

AutomationDirect has added Penn-Union compression lugs to provide a secure method of terminating electrical cables, especially high-power or large-diameter cables, to electrical equipment. Unlike mechanical lugs, that are screwed/clamped in place, these connectors are crimped onto the cable using the appropriate crimping tool for a permanent installation. These connectors are rated for copper conductors, have a beveled entry for easy cable insertion, and have color-coded barrels marked with die index numbers, making inspections and certified installations much simpler. Penn-Union compression connectors are certified to be installed using commonly found tools and do so without loss of agency certification.

Also included are Penn-Union compression lug tools, which feature a small head designed for use in confined spaces. The unique telescopic handle design (TDM) provides increased leverage when needed, and the tools support 8 AWG up to 500 MCM wire/cable.

The new Penn-Union compression lugs offer quick and easy cable/wire installation and start at $1.50. The Penn-Union compression lug tools start at $361.25.