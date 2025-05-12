AutomationDirect offers pre-cut, deburred aluminum DIN rails

AutomationDirect has added pre-cut aluminum DIN rail, available in sizes from 72mm to 858mm, which helps eliminate the risk to personnel and saves time spent on cutting and drilling products with sharp edges and blades. Pre-cut DIN rails are also deburred for safety and to prevent cables and wires from being damaged during installation.

Aluminum DIN rails are lightweight, allowing for increased maneuverability, easy mounting, and a dependable support structure for terminal block applications.

The new pre-cut aluminum DIN rails start at $9.75 / 5pk.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/din_rail.