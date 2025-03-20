AutomationDirect offers ProSense linear potentiometers

AutomationDirect has added ProSense linear potentiometers that offer reliable and consistent position measurement while delivering exceptional value and performance. These position sensors measure linear displacement by converting mechanical movement into a resistive output. Typically, they require a signal conditioner or a 10 VDC supply to provide an analog signal for a PLC.

ProSense linear potentiometers provide accurate position feedback for a variety of applications, from manufacturing equipment and robotics to automotive systems. These versatile devices are offered in fixed, rodless, spring-loaded, and pivoting-slide mechanical styles with stroke lengths ranging from 10 to 1250 mm.

The new ProSense linear potentiometers are CE marked, RoHS compliant, and offer a 1-year warranty. They are competitively priced and start at $94.00.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com.